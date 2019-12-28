WWE SmackDown Viewership Up In Final Episode Of The Decade

WWE introduced their last episode of Friday Night time SmackDown of the last decade to FOX this week. How had been the rankings?

Showbuzz Day by day experiences that WWE Friday Night time SmackDown pulled in 2.540 million viewers within the first hour and a couple of.337 million within the second hour. That may be a two hour common of two.4385 million viewers.

This week’s quantity is up barely from final week’s common of two.414 million viewers. Final week’s quantity was additionally up from the earlier week. That may be a good signal as WWE and FOX proceed into 2020.

The blue model pulled in a .four score within the 18-34 demographic for each hours this week.