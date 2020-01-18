WWE SmackDown Viewership Up Slightly This Week

WWE introduced one other present to FOX this week. They solely have two blue model reveals earlier than the Royal Rumble so they’d some floor to cowl. Did individuals tune in?

Showbuzz Day by day experiences that the primary hour of WWE Friday Night time SmackDown introduced in 2.616 million viewers. The second hour introduced in 2.544 million viewers. That involves a two-hour common of two.58 million viewers. That’s barely up from final week.

Additionally they drew a .eight within the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Final week’s episode of WWE Friday Night time SmackDown drew 2.503 million viewers on common for the 2 hour broadcast on FOX. That quantity was up from the January third episode which drew a mean of two.413 million viewers.