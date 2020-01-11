WWE SmackDown Viewership Up This Week

WWE is nearing the Royal Rumble which can kick off the highway to WrestleMania. Meaning each episode of WWE programming needs to be much more fascinating because the weeks go on. How did Friday Evening SmackDown do that week?

Showbuzz Day by day reviews that WWE Friday Evening SmackDown drew 2.503 million viewers on common for the 2 hour broadcast on FOX. They drew 2.697 million viewers within the first hour with 2.326 sticking round for the second hour.

The blue model additionally pulled a .75 score within the coveted 18-49 12 months previous demographic. That put them second within the night time with that demographic falling solely behind Hawaii 5-O.

This quantity is up from final week’s 2.413 million viewers. They drew a .7 score within the 18-49 demographic final week.