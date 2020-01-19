WWE Still Considering NXT Superstar’s Status

WWE NXT held a battle royal match on Wednesday to assist decide the #1 contender for the NXT Ladies’s Title. One notable title lacking from that match was absent for a purpose.

Fightful Choose reviews that Deonna Purrazzo was omitted of the battle royal this week. Since her look on Uncooked the corporate remains to be making an attempt to determine issues out for her.

Deonna Purrazzo was saved out of the battle royal as a result of her standing with NXT is unclear after her Uncooked debut.

Chelsea Inexperienced appeared on Uncooked and Important Occasion. She ended up debuting on NXT alongside Robert Stone as her new supervisor. Deonna Purrazzo’s standing stays unclear.