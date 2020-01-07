WWE Still Teasing Highly Anticipated Gimmick Match

WWE followers love gimmick match, particularly if it’s one which they haven’t seen shortly.

This week WWE Uncooked featured a United States Title match that apparently didn’t finish as deliberate. Andrade was nonetheless in a position to take Rey Mysterio’s masks earlier than the section closed.

Bryan Alvarez famous on Wrestling Observer Radio that it seems WWE is constructing towards a masks vs hair match for Andrade and Rey Mysterio. In fact, this was a match that they’ve teased prior to now.

“They’re clearly building to mask vs hair or mask vs title, but it was all about the mask on this show.”

WWE has numerous choices out there for them, however Rey Mysterio shedding his masks may not be too probably. The corporate continues to be advertising Mysterio’s masks and merchandising the picture. Maybe the image of a bald Andrade is extra probably.

