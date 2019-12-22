WWE Still Trying To Take Ryback’s Name Away From Him

WWE realized a very long time in the past that mental property and copyrighting names can actually generate income. Ryback used his in-ring title even earlier than WWE, however Vince McMahon’s firm loves proudly owning every part they will. This consists of issues they didn’t essentially create.

Whereas chatting with Chris Van Vliet, Ryback revealed that WWE has lately re-filed for a trademark on his title. He thought that they weren’t going to return at him, however they re-filed on the final attainable day. Now it may price him a ton of cash to regain his title.

“There was a thing unfortunately and I’m done with them and I wish them all the best and I’m not angry about that. WWE re-filed for the Ryback trademark on the final day before I was set to get it which I had to pay to get my trademark filed for it and they re-filed on the final day and my attorney notified me.” “Then I had a phone call with him and he notified me that it’s gonna cost anywhere between $45,000 and $60,000 to cancel out their trademark on it and it’ll take anywhere from 12 to 18 months and I’m probably going to get it, but I actually sent them a message I think I sent Mark Carrano a message, nothing mean, just like, ‘I wish you guys would cancel this, drop this on your own. I will be very upset if you don’t drop this on your own.’ I’m going to be really f*cking upset.”

Ryback doesn’t know if WWE will cancel their trademark, however it may price him some huge cash to safe his title in the event that they don’t. It doesn’t harm to ask them to cease making an attempt to take his title years after he left the corporate.

For those who use our quotes credit score Ringside Information