WWE Superstar Adds To Tattoo Collection

WWE Superstars and tattoos go hand in hand anymore. Some have extra ink than others. Ruby Riott acquired a pleasant neck tattoo over the summer season whereas she recovered from harm. Now she has one other tattoo and she or he’s very excited to indicate them off.

“@artbyamberolsen makes me happy,” was Ruby Riott’s caption together with a smiling face whereas exhibiting off her new ink.

Her tattoo artist Amber Olsen despatched out a picture with a more in-depth take a look at Ruby’s new tattoo. She’s tremendous proud of the way it turned out and now the world will see her work quickly sufficient.

Tremendous proud of this piece I used to be in a position to placed on my gal pal @rubyriottwwe. I’m so pleased with you and I can’t wait to see what you do subsequent!

Ruby Riott was noticed on the WWE Efficiency Middle just lately. She nonetheless has a while earlier than her shoulders shall be able to take bumps once more. When she does make a return she’ll be sporting much more ink.