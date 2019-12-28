WWE Superstar Protests WWE 24/7 Title Change Before Deleting Tweet

Mike Rome lately received the WWE 24/7 Title in Pittsburgh. This was a giant second, however his reign didn’t final lengthy in any respect. This second might need been one the Singh Brothers needed to maintain beneath wraps.

The Singh Brothers’ official Twitter account tweeted out a reply to WWE’s video of Mike Rome successful the title. “Why y’all gotta show this!?” was the query. Some followers responded to this tweet as properly and it was gaining traction.

Then the tweet was deleted. It looks like they could have been kayfabing after which deleted the tweet for some purpose. Both manner, it’s fairly curious why they might be upset for the reason that title was received proper again.

We’ll should see who wins the WWE 24/7 Title subsequent. One factor we all know for certain is that anybody’s sport to roll somebody up for a small package deal and seize the title at this level.