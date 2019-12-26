WWE Superstar Reveals New Year’s Resolutions

One other yr is wrapping up which signifies that followers throughout will probably be making guarantees to themselves about how 2020 will probably be totally different. WWE Superstars are simply the identical and Natalya has a number of issues deliberate for subsequent yr.

Throughout Natalya’s most up-to-date column within the Calgary Solar, it was revealed that she not too long ago filmed a phase with Lilly Singh. Apparently, Singh needed to know what The Queen Of Hart’s New Yr’s Resolutions are. Evidently, Natalya had loads of issues in thoughts.

“My usual New Year’s resolutions are, ‘drink more water, work out more, drop five pounds and clean out my closet!’ Going into a new decade, I needed to step up my New Year’s resolution game,” Natalya admitted. “Instead of saying ‘I want to work out more,’ I decided to create more specific goals. For example, I want to break my 205-pound front squat record at the gym. To meet this goal in 2020, I need to train with my powerlifting coach at least three times a week to get stronger over time and reach that goal. Getting specific with our goals can help make all of our New Year’s resolutions a reality in the year ahead.”



Let’s see if Natalya will be capable of stick with her plan for 2020. She could be very objective oriented which is an enormous plus, particularly as a WWE Celebrity. Hopefully, 2020 will see all of her targets met with none points within the course of.