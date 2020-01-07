WWE Superstar Says They’re ‘Done Wrestling’ After WWE RAW

WWE Superstars can expertise slumps in her profession. For the reason that Riott Squad’s breakup Sarah Logan has been greedy for one thing to do.

Click on right here for our full WWE RAW outcomes.

Logan wrestled in opposition to Charlotte Aptitude this week on RAW. Issues didn’t go as deliberate for Rowe in any respect. In truth, she tweeted out after RAW to suggest that she could be completed.

I’m completed wrestling.

Sarah Logan competed on Foremost Occasion final week in a shedding effort in opposition to Chelsea Inexperienced. We’ll need to see when Sarah Logan wrestles subsequent, however this tweet actually left lots to surprise about.