WWE Superstar Shades R-Truth Over 24/7 Title Reign

December 24, 2019
The WWE 24/7 Title was launched to carry life again into the third hour of Uncooked. Then it grew to become a viral sensation as R-Reality and Drake Maverick introduced a brand new function for the title.

Santa Claus grew to become the WWE 24/7 Champion throughout Uncooked final evening. There isn’t any method round that reality. Now Santa Claus holds a spot within the listing of 69 WWE 24/7 Champions.

Drew Gulak congratulated R-Reality for beating Outdated Saint Nick for the WWE 24/7 Title. He won’t have been too real along with his reward.

Congratulations in your title victory, @RonKillings. Your win brings legitimacy and credibility to the 24/7 Championship! #RAWChristmas

The WWE 24/7 Title was by no means meant to be defended in 5 Star matches. It’s a new tackle the Hardcore Title. WWE simply can’t put “Hardcore Champion” on their verbiage anymore due to all the opposite search outcomes that may garner. Both method, Gulak isn’t a fan.

I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

