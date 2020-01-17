WWE Superstar Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension

WWE is locking their Superstars down as a result of they don’t need them to go anyplace else. The Lucha Home Celebration will proceed even longer as a result of Kalisto isn’t going anyplace.

Professional Wrestling Sheet reviews that Kalisto has signed a brand new multi-year extension on his WWE contract. The precise size and financial worth of this new contract was not famous.

Sources inform us the 33-year-old wrestler, who’s at the moment a part of Lucha Home Celebration, has come to phrases on a multi-year contract extension with WWE.



Just a few months in the past Kalisto hinted that his WWE contract was operating up. He stated one thing about changing into a free agent quickly earlier than deleting that put up. Now it seems that the clock has restarted on a brand new multi-year deal.