WWE Superstar Teases ‘Big News’ With Batista

January 15, 2020
By H Jenkins

Dave Bautista wrestled his remaining match at WrestleMania final yr. He’s fairly busy, however Titus O’Neil and The Animal are nonetheless pals.

We’re undecided what Titus O’Neil is teasing, however he posed for a photo-op with Batista and included a really attention-grabbing caption.

Huge Information Coming…🗣🗣 Thanks and I Love Ya

Titus O’Neil doesn’t seem on WWE tv a lot, however he’s all the time busy. He’s closely concerned in lots of charities and group outreach tasks. We might additionally get an thought about what he’s planning with Dave Bautista quickly sufficient.

Huge Information Coming…🗣🗣 Thanks and I Love Ya @davebautista

