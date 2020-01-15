WWE Superstar Teases ‘Big News’ With Batista

Dave Bautista wrestled his remaining match at WrestleMania final yr. He’s fairly busy, however Titus O’Neil and The Animal are nonetheless pals.
We’re undecided what Titus O’Neil is teasing, however he posed for a photo-op with Batista and included a really attention-grabbing caption.
Huge Information Coming…🗣🗣 Thanks and I Love Ya
Titus O’Neil doesn’t seem on WWE tv a lot, however he’s all the time busy. He’s closely concerned in lots of charities and group outreach tasks. We might additionally get an thought about what he’s planning with Dave Bautista quickly sufficient.
H Jenkins
10017 posts
27 feedback
I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.
Prev Put up
What To Count on On WWE NXT This Week
Add Comment