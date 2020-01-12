WWE Superstars Hit Red Carpet For Dolittle Movie

John Cena is a really busy man and he has new initiatives arising on a regular basis. Cena joined the solid of Dolittle as one of many physician’s speaking animals. This was one thing Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had to take a look at.

The Man and her man confirmed up on the pink carpet premiere for Dolittle. Cena thanked Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins for coming to indicate their help. Becky replied saying it was her pleasure.

Final January you got here and supported me, it was my pleasure to do the identical. Thanks, John.



It’s good to know that despite the fact that John Cena may not be round WWE as usually as he would possibly prefer to be that his WWE household isn’t too far-off.