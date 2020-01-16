WWE Superstars & More React To Rocky Johnson’s Passing

Rocky Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson’s father died as we speak. He was 75 years previous.

His legacy touched so many and thousands and thousands of followers all around the world have been entertained by him within the ring. He was well-respected and a WWE Corridor Of Famer.

A passing of this magnitude introduced reactions from all around the leisure world. He’s the daddy of one of many largest field workplace attracts in Hollywood as we speak and he was a prime title in professional wrestling for many years.

You may see a few of the preliminary reactions to Rocky Johnson’s passing under. We’re positive there will probably be many extra because the story of his legendary profession carries on.

Relaxation In Peace Rocky Johnson. Ideas and finest needs exit to his household. — Ligero (@Ligero1) January 15, 2020

I’m so sorry to listen to of the passing of the good Rocky Johnson. At all times a gentleman, I at all times loved speaking with him. My deepest condolences to his household, associates, and the followers who cherished him. A really unhappy day for wrestling.#RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

I had the dignity many occasions to talk to and study from Rocky Johnson. At all times a gentleman and had time for everybody, my prayers and condolences to your entire household #RIPRocky — Invoice DeMott (@BillDeMott) January 15, 2020