WWE Tells New Writers Previous Experience Is ‘Inconsequential’

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony went viral, however that doesn’t essentially imply that followers had been proud of it.

Former WWE author Tom Casiello just lately noticed a tweet from a fan saying that WWE wants to rent him again as a author. This fan used the Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding ceremony angle as proof.

Casiello tweeted again two separate messages to elucidate simply how a lot energy any author has in WWE. The one one that issues is Vince McMahon himself.

Whereas I respect the vote of confidence, these of us who survived that place know that it could have been the very same phase regardless of who the author was assigned to it. When you’re employed there, it’s made fairly clear to you that any former expertise you will have is inconsequential. You should relearn on the ft of 1 man solely. Why, I bear in mind the day he invented the idea of a supporting character. It was epic to behold.

Vince McMahon truly made it to RAW simply because the present was beginning. He was nonetheless within the constructing for the large wedding ceremony phase.

It looks like Vince McMahon has created a world round him the place he’s the one and solely choice maker. He’s additionally a writing guru of kinds. Odds are McMahon gained’t hear a lot of the criticism about Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding ceremony until considered one of their sponsors has an issue with it.

