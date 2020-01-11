WWE ‘Throwing Everything At The Revival’ So They Won’t Leave

The Revival haven’t re-signed with WWE, however they’re getting a really particular provide from the corporate.

Sprint Wilder and Scott Dawson are receiving a boosted provide with more cash and fewer time on the highway. Their offers are up within the Spring, however no new contract has been inked.

Fightful Choose studies that Sprint and Dawson’s new WWE contract provide “approached and perhaps exceeded” the quantity that Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows lately signed.

The High Guys have but to reject or settle for something. WWE actually desires to hold onto The Revival. It’s mentioned that the corporate is “throwing everything at The Revival, and they’re just saying ‘We’ll let you know.’”

It’s also reported that “most top executives and names of influence have been able to keep The Revival around.” At this level, it’s a matter of whether or not Vince McMahon is on board.