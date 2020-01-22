WWE Told Daniel Bryan To Stop Talking About The Environment – ‘It’s A Political Issue’

Daniel Bryan introduced tons of boos his course as he ran with a hemp WWE Title towards WrestleMania final 12 months. He was The Planet’s Champion, however he was finally instructed to cease speaking concerning the setting in his promos.

Bryan revealed whereas talking with My San Antonio that WWE requested him to cease speaking concerning the setting as a result of it’s a political problem. He argued that it’s a science problem as an alternative. That is likely to be why he dropped a lot of that verbiage.

“When I was doing the environmental thing, they actually told me to stop talking about the environment because they told me it was a political issue and we don’t want to deal with politics. I said, ‘It’s not a political issue. It’s a scientific issue, and the sciences pretty much prove it.’ So rather than looking at it from a right or left point of view, let’s look at it as, ‘Hey, improving the environment is a bulletproof idea to improve all of our children’s lives.’ And I think that’s also something that people can get behind, too. But how you do that in a wrestling format? I have no idea.”

Daniel Bryan remains to be very vocal concerning the setting exterior of WWE. He isn’t allowed to convey up that problem on the microphone anymore. That is simply one other illustration of how WWE has chosen to remain out of politics.