WWE Trying To Get Corbin, Kentucky Name Changed In Honor Of King Corbin

WWE has loads of fascinating advertising methods. Now they wish to re-name a city after Baron Corbin.

WKYT experiences that WWE desires to rename Corbin, Kentucky. The corporate needs to alter the city’s identify to King Corbin, Kentucky.

This is part of a “grassroots campaign” to advertise this weekend’s home present on the Corbin Area.

WWE will reportedly be sending “representatives” and a digicam crew to the Bluegrass State. They’ll stand in entrance of the Colonel Sanders statue in Corbin, Kentucky and get individuals to signal a petition to alter the city’s identify.

The WWE crew will even use these alternatives to provide out free tickets for this Sunday’s home present.