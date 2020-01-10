News TV SHOWS

WWE Trying To Get Corbin, Kentucky Name Changed In Honor Of King Corbin

January 11, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE has loads of fascinating advertising methods. Now they wish to re-name a city after Baron Corbin.

WKYT experiences that WWE desires to rename Corbin, Kentucky. The corporate needs to alter the city’s identify to King Corbin, Kentucky.

This is part of a “grassroots campaign” to advertise this weekend’s home present on the Corbin Area.

WWE will reportedly be sending “representatives” and a digicam crew to the Bluegrass State. They’ll stand in entrance of the Colonel Sanders statue in Corbin, Kentucky and get individuals to signal a petition to alter the city’s identify.

The WWE crew will even use these alternatives to provide out free tickets for this Sunday’s home present.



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment