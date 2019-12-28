WWE Universal Title Match Set For 2020 Royal Rumble

WWE SmackDown began off this week with an enormous triple menace match. Daniel Bryan took on King Corbin and The Miz with the winner receiving a WWE Common Title shot towards The Fiend on the Royal Rumble on January 26th.

The Fiend has been on a roll and he didn’t defend the title at TLC. As an alternative, Bray Wyatt wrestled as himself towards The Miz. Now The Fiend will wrestle once more and this can be a heated match most likely below a pink gentle.

They teased this match a number of occasions all through the night time. Lastly, Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz in the primary occasion of Friday Evening SmackDown. This was after Roman Reigns ran off King Corbin.

Following Daniel Bryan’s large win Bray Wyatt had a particular Firefly Enjoyable Home message for the #1 contender. The Royal Rumble goes to be a variety of enjoyable.