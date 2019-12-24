WWE Willing To Bring Top Free Agent Directly To Main Roster

WWE doesn’t need AEW securing stars that Vince McMahon’s firm believes they’ll become profitable on. This contains Killer Kross.

We beforehand reported that WWE was anticipated to go after Kross in a giant means. He’s supposedly getting a proposal near what Adam “Hangman” Web page acquired. This could possibly be a really enticing deal for Killer Kross, particularly contemplating the truth that his girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux can also be with WWE.

Wrestling Information reviews that when requested about Killer Kross, WWE sources mentioned that the previous Impression Wrestling star is in line to obtain an excellent provide.

Once I requested about Kross, the one factor I used to be advised about him from somebody in WWE is that, if he hasn’t already, he ought to get a greater provide than most which were supplied and they’re keen to have him begin on Uncooked or SmackDown and quick observe him into the higher card. Kross is in an important negotiating spot proper now.



The concept of a Celebrity skipping NXT may be an excellent signal that WWE needs to make use of Killer Kross. If they’ll get Killer Kross to signal on the dotted line they’ll debut him at any time when they like. Upon his launch from Impression Wrestling, Killer Kross was not topic to any form of non-compete clause.