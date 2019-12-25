WWE’s Current Plan For Top RAW Feud

WWE putting Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy collectively in a feud may imply plenty of nice motion. They’ve already blended it up and acquired an ideal response. Now 2020 appears to point that we’ll see way more of these two collectively.

Dave Meltzer famous on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s present plan is to maintain Aleister Black as a heavy babyface all through his feud with Buddy Murphy. The 2 have a rematch scheduled for subsequent week’s RAW, however that’s not the tip of their time collectively.

At this level, the 2 are slated to proceed with extra matches sooner or later. Paul Heyman is behind this feud as properly and he desires each Superstars to get a push out of this feud.

WWE is planning for the long run and putting a highlight on Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy might be an ideal option to safe the way forward for the corporate.