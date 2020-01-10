News TV SHOWS

WWE’s Future Plans For Rey Mysterio Revealed

January 11, 2020
Rey Mysterio was WWE United States Champion till Andrade defeated him for the title inside Madison Sq. Backyard. There’s much more to that story, nevertheless it may not contain each of them.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter stories that WWE determined to have Rey drop the title as a technique to free him up. The plan is to ship him to the primary occasion stage for a prime feud on the pink crew..

The thought was to have Mysterio lose to arrange Andrade to defend towards babyface on the way in which up, and transfer Mysterio into this system with Owens & Samoa Joe towards Seth Rollins & The AOP.

Mysterio appeared to seek out himself within the midst of a feud with Seth Rollins and the AOL. Maybe Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens may use a 3rd of their battle towards a brand new heel Rollins and his crew.



