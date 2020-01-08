WWE’s Lars Sullivan was once a star in adult films?

WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan could have gotten his profession begin in homosexual porn.

The WWE grappler – actual title Dylan Miley – deleted his social media accounts when the New Yr rang in after some hardcore wrestling followers found Sullivan allegedly as soon as starred in grownup movies.

In keeping with posts on social media – a few of which included screenshots and video clips – a person who resembles Sullivan carried out in homosexual movies underneath the title “Mitch Bennett.”

The movies seem on the grownup web site Randy Blue. One clip options Bennett performing a social masturbation act, whereas one other exhibits oral intercourse being carried out on him.

In keeping with a Randy Blue bio, Bennett was a bodybuilder who seen a “ruggedly handsome” man with “the most incredible muscular body” whereas figuring out on the gymnasium. After chatting it up with the muscular fella, Bennett claimed the 2 then showered, which gave him an important thought for a porn video.

The irony of the state of affairs is Sullivan as soon as made racist and homophobic feedback in a web-based discussion board on Bodybuilding.com. After the feedback had been unearthed by wrestling followers, WWE fined Sullivan $100,000 and ordered him to endure sensitivity coaching, in accordance with Wrestling Observer.

Sullivan additionally apologized for his previous remarks.

The wrestler is at present away from the WWE whereas he rehabs a knee damage, in accordance with Bleacher Report.