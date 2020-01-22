WWE’s Original Plan For Top RAW Storyline

WWE has quite a lot of plans and typically these want to alter. It seems that Uncooked may very well be gearing as much as comply with by way of with Paul Heyman’s imaginative and prescient to proceed pushing his chosen Superstars.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned Paul Heyman’s unique plans for Uncooked. Since Rey Mysterio is freed up he can supposedly be part of the principle occasion babyfaces as they battle Seth Rollins’ band of heels. Aleister Black would possibly even be part of the ranks as effectively.

“I don’t know if this will happen, but I know that this was the original plan. Now that Rey lost the ladder match [to Andrade] that Rey will be in there with them Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against the AOP and Seth. Now if Buddy Murphy is in there they can add Aleister Black in there because they had an actual program and that kinda gets new guys in sort of like a main event program.”

The longer term appears to be broad open at this level. WWE just isn’t nailing down any WrestleMania plans as they proceed constructing towards the present of exhibits. It will likely be fascinating to see how they pay this feud off, nevertheless it looks like an enormous eight-man tag staff match may very well be on the horizon.

