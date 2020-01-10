News TV SHOWS

WWE’s Plans For Brock Lesnar After Royal Rumble

January 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Brock Lesnar can be competing within the 2020 Males’s Royal Rumble match. That is an unprecedented transfer as WWE Champion. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see the place this leads, however WWE has been retaining followers guessing.

We’re not sure how the Royal Rumble match will go for Brock Lesnar. Brad Shepard is now reporting that not less than we all know Lesnar can be at RAW on the night time after the large Houston present.

In accordance with a supply in #WWE, Brock Lesnar is now scheduled to look on #Uncooked the night time after the Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar’s appearances do get extra frequent on the street to WrestleMania. He’s supposed to indicate up till the Royal Rumble and having him on the present actually helped the rankings.

— Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) January 10, 2020



Growth goes the dynamite!

