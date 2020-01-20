News TV SHOWS

WWE’s Possible WrestleMania Direction For Top Title

January 20, 2020
WWE hasn’t nailed down something for WrestleMania this 12 months. We haven’t even heard that there’s a massive match teased. The Royal Rumble will kick off the highway to WrestleMania and at this level one match is “possible.”

The Wrestling Observer Publication famous that there aren’t any clear winners for the Royal Rumble matches this 12 months. One match that’s mentioned to be “possible” for WrestleMania is The Fiend vs Roman Reigns. Odds are whoever can get rid of Brock Lesnar will go on to wrestle him at Mania.

There’s no apparent Rumble winner this 12 months, however Reigns profitable to problem Wyatt is a risk. Brock Lesnar, the WWE champion, might be coming into the Rumble at No. 1 and whoever he’s to face at Mania, that might in all probability be a man that both eliminates him or shoots an angle with him.

Roman Reigns is the general favourite to win the Males’s Royal Rumble. Shayna Baszler is at present the favourite to win on the ladies’s facet. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see what WWE does, however they’ve 30 choices on all sides to begin constructing towards WrestleMania.



