WWE’s Projected Timetable For Lars Sullivan Return

Lars Sullivan went down with a knee damage in June final 12 months. Since then he’s been rehabbing his damage, but it surely’s taken rather a lot longer than a normal knee damage.

Fightful Choose experiences that WWE all the time deliberate for Lars Sullivan to be out of motion for a 12 months. Some are underneath the belief that The Freak might return a lot sooner.

WWE all the time had him marked right down to miss a full 12 months, however he was of the idea he’d be again sooner, having recovered from a knee damage prior.

Sullivan’s identify made headlines a couple of weeks in the past for a completely totally different cause. Pornographic video surfaced displaying Sullivan partaking in grownup actions on digital camera underneath the identify Mitch Bennett. It’s unknown how these occasions might additionally alter WWE’s plan for Sullivan.