Wye Oak – “Fear Of Heights”

Over the past 12 months, Wye Oak have given us a pair standalone tracks, as Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack pursued different tasks following the tour behind 2018 's The Louder I Name, The Sooner It Runs . First there was “Evergreen,” an Grownup Swim single that felt like a misplaced gem from Wye Oak’s earlier days. Then there was “Fortune” in November, a observe that synthesized the very best of previous and new Wye Oak. (Each songs ranked amongst our favorites of their respective weeks.) And in the present day, they're again with one other one referred to as “Fear Of Heights.”

“Fear Of Heights” is the newest piece of recent materials main as much as Wye Oak’s JOIN tour this spring, for which the duo is increasing their lineup and increasing their catalog, bringing in songs from every of their solely endeavors. Right here’s what Wasner needed to say in regards to the new music:

This music’s central metaphor likens the deepening of a relationship to the sensation of ascending to the highest of a really tall place. There's one thing to be seen (or realized, or skilled) when you arrive, however for some there’s additionally a concern that will increase with each step upwards. You say it's value it for the view, but it surely's unattainable to know if that's true till you get there to see it with your personal eyes.

Each the JOIN tour and these new songs come out of a brand new improvement within the lives of Wye Oak – for the primary time since 2012, the 2 of them reside in the identical place. It's supposedly revitalized their artistic connection, and you may actually hear that – all of those new Wye Oak songs are so fucking good . This band all the time operates at a excessive stage, but it surely's nonetheless nice to listen to them return with materials this robust. “Fear Of Heights” is a little more of a reasonably meditation than the extra intense “Fortune,” but it surely's each bit pretty much as good. Test it out under.