Wymondham Abbey feud sees former High Court judge brought in to investigate

A former Excessive Court docket decide has criticised a bitter feud between the vicar of a historic abbey and members of her choir as ‘a shame to a Christian neighborhood’.

Sir Mark Hedley was introduced in by the Church of England to research complaints concerning the alleged behaviour of the rev Catherine Relf-Pennington at Wymondham Abbey, Norfolk.

The preliminary allegations included a declare that the 63-year-old vicar bullied choristers and assaulted a worshipper, though the alleged sufferer reportedly refused to provide a press release about it.

Different complaints centred on her alleged ‘over-authoritative and high-handed’ administration, significantly in relation to the abbey’s annual parish assembly final yr.

It has been prompt that lots of the complaints are rooted in opposition to the vicar’s supposedly modernising strategy being at odds with a few of the tradition-loving worshippers.

Sir Mark Hedley was introduced in by the Church of England to research complaints concerning the alleged behaviour of the rev Catherine Relf-Pennington (above) at Wymondham Abbey, Norfolk

The preliminary allegations included a declare that the 63-year-old vicar bullied choristers and assaulted a worshipper, though the alleged sufferer reportedly refused to provide a press release about it. (Pictured, Wymondham Abbey)

Sir Mark described an environment of ‘concern, resentment and unhappiness’ on the 12th century abbey in his report concerning the affair.

He urged either side to settle their variations to keep away from referring the case to a Church of England tribunal listening to which might result in the allegations being aired in public.

However he declared: ‘I have to confess myself sceptical that these events have the requisite Christian maturity to deal with what could be a prolonged and inevitably painful expertise.

‘Attitudes are clearly hardened and should now be recognised as such. Nonetheless, if Eire might do it in 1997, who’re we to say that Wymondham couldn’t do it in 2020.’

Sir Mark mentioned in his report that 37 complaints had initially been made towards Ms Relf-Pennington, who grew to become first feminine vicar of the abbey in 2017 after being appointed affiliate vicar in 2013.

Nearly all of the complaints have been mentioned to have been made by members of the abbey’s acclaimed choir.

Sir Mark (above) described an environment of ‘concern, resentment and unhappiness’ on the 12th century abbey in his report concerning the affair. He urged either side to settle their variations to keep away from referring the case to a Church of England tribunal listening to which might result in the allegations being aired in public

A complete of 19 complaints have been taken ahead to the Bishop of Norwich, who determined they have been so severe that they need to be handed on to the Church of England’s Clergy Self-discipline Fee.

Sir Mark was ordered to research on behalf of the fee and produced his damning report on November 7 final yr during which he requested his hopes of a decision being discovered to keep away from a tribunal being held.

His findings raised considerations concerning the legitimacy of the allegations, saying some confirmed ‘an uncommon emotional fragility’.

The rev Relf-Pennington and churchwardens denied the claims towards her, in response to Sir Mark’s report which was leaked to the Japanese Every day Press newspaper.

She and her churchwardens alleged that whereas her actions might need been ‘firmly expressed’, these making the complaints have been ‘a small group of troublemakers, with a historical past of bother making,’ Sir Mark wrote.

The decide warned that some complainants confronted presumably being ‘publicly branded’ as liars if the case went to a full tribunal listening to which might value tens of hundreds of kilos and occupy many hours of a court docket’s time.

Sir Mark additionally mentioned it was ‘unusual’ that the Abbey’s director of music, Rob Goodrich, who was on the ‘hub’ of many complaints, had not made a press release.

Constructed by Henry I’s grasp butler: A historical past of Wymondham Abbey Wymondham Abbey was based in 1107 and constructed as a Benedictine priory by William d’Aubigny, a notable Norfolk landowner and Grasp Butler of Henry I. Through the 15th Century, Pope Nicholas V granted Wymondham Priory the fitting to grow to be an abbey. The monastery was partly demolished within the 16th century throughout Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries, however a lot of the primary constructing survived as a parish church. The abbey was prolonged in 2015 with the constructing of a brand new refectory and chapel. Wymondham Abbey was based in 1107 and constructed as a Benedictine priory by William d’Aubigny, a notable Norfolk landowner and Grasp Butler of Henry I

Reflecting on the problems, Sir Mark mentioned he had grow to be ‘more and more appalled’ by the prospect of what tribunal proceedings would imply for the complainants, the abbey and the broader Christian neighborhood.

His report mentioned: ‘On the one aspect are a bunch of choir members and others related to them. Their complaints are primarily of high-handed and over-authoritative behaviour amounting to bullying.’

It added: ‘Whereas the respondent’s actions could have been agency, and firmly expressed, such was essential in respect of the small variety of troublemakers, who have been primarily based within the choir.’

Having learn all 884 pages of proof within the case, Sir Mark condemned the continuing dispute as ‘a shame to a Christian neighborhood’ and concluded that either side ought to reconcile their variations.

He additionally mentioned that any reconciliation should be ‘completely unconditional’.

Sir Mark added: ‘A lot of the proof adduced by the respondent suggests actual life and development on this neighborhood.

‘Likewise the proof adduced by the complainants suggests a lot concern, resentment and unhappiness right here. It’s fairly probably there are actual components of fact in each views.’

The rev Relf-Pennington who was born in Australia and raised in Hong Kong, was a analysis scientist within the subject of synthetic intelligence earlier than changing into a priest.

The Proper Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, urged the warring factions to place their variations apart.

The Bishop mentioned in a press release: ‘Following a variety of formal complaints concerning the Rev Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar at Wymondham Abbey, the Clergy Self-discipline Fee has really useful strategy of conciliation is entered into to attempt to resolve these difficulties.

‘The Church of England takes complaints about its clergy very critically and seeks the place attainable to seek out methods during which a neighborhood and its priest can come collectively and transfer ahead.

‘I urge all concerned at Wymondham Abbey to seek out methods to show the love and charm of Christ to at least one one other and to work collectively in therapeutic hurts and divisions.’

Kevin Hurn, the Mayor of Wymondham, prompt that the complaints might have been sparked by Rev Relf-Pennington’s ‘much less conventional strategy’.

He mentioned: ‘I’m conscious of the continuing points at Wymondham Abbey however personally have an excellent relationship with the vicar.

‘She is a radical thinker and takes a much less conventional strategy. Some companies have been modified to replicate fashionable society, and I’m wondering if the city is prepared for that.’

The rev Relf-Pennington, the Wymondham choir and director of music Mr Goodrich all refused to remark concerning the dispute.