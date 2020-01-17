XAT 2020: Results of XAT 2020 released, check www.xatonline.in

The Xavier Aptitude Take a look at outcomes have been launched by the Xavier College of Administration. Candidates becoming a member of XAT 2020 can test the end result by visiting the official web site www.xatonline.in. Allow us to let you know that the examination of XAT 2019 was held on 5 January 2020.

The candidate was required to have a bachelor's diploma from any self-discipline from a acknowledged establishment of three years length or comparable length. Candidates whose ultimate examination of bachelor's diploma 10 ends by June 2019, they may additionally seem on this examination. Though it was anticipated that the outcomes can be launched subsequent week, the outcomes of the Xavier Aptitude Take a look at have been launched forward of time. Scorecards might be downloaded by clicking on this hyperlink.

Clarify that the Xavier Aptitude Take a look at (XAT) is performed for admission to numerous MBA programs of XLRI Xavier Institute of Administration (XLRI MBA admission). Many different reputed administration institutes of the nation additionally enroll in MBA programs on the rating of JAT.

Test outcomes like this:

First go to the official web site www.xatonline.in

Then log in with username password.

Subsequent obtain the scorecard of XAT 2020.