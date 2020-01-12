Xavi In Talks To Take “Dream” Barcelona Job, Qatar’s Al-Sadd Confirm

Xavi is in talks along with his former membership Barcelona to take over as coach, his present staff, Qatar’s Al-Sadd mentioned Saturday, though the Spanish nice himself stayed tight-lipped about his “dream” job. Spanish media had earlier reported that Barcelona had requested former captain Xavi to take over from the under-pressure Ernesto Valverde. “I will not deny that. There are negotiations about Xavi and everyone is talking about them… but I can say that Xavi so far is at Al-Sadd,” Muhammad Ghulam Al-Balushi, Al-Sadd’s sports activities director, informed the Qatar-based BeIN broadcaster.

“The final decision is in the hands of Al-Sadd’s management, in the hands of the manager, and the hands of Barcelona’s management,” he added forward of Al-Sadd’s Four-1 semi-final victory in opposition to Al-Rayyan within the Qatar Cup.

Xavi declined to verify the hypothesis on the post-match media briefing however mentioned he had met Barcelona’s director of soccer Eric Abidal throughout his latest journey to Qatar.

“I’m focussing on Al-Sadd. Yes Abidal is my friend, I met him many times,” he mentioned.

“They have been right here to speak to me and we mentioned many issues. They usually have been right here to verify how is Ousmane Dembele.

“I can not inform you an excessive amount of, simply that I met Abidal and he’s my pal.”

However he added: “I can not disguise that it is my dream to teach Barcelona, I mentioned it many instances.”

French worldwide and Barcelona ahead Dembele has been in Qatar for therapy on a hamstring damage.

World Cup winner Xavi, 39, got here by the Barcelona academy and performed 855 senior video games for the Camp Nou facet.

He joined Al-Sadd as a participant in 2015 earlier than being appointed coach final July.

Valverde’s place is reportedly below risk after the Spanish Tremendous Cup semi-final defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

“I respect Barcelona, I respect Valverde, and I respect my membership and I am doing my job right here,” Xavi added.

“Once I began as a coach, I felt prepared to teach Al-Sadd, to teach Barcelona, to teach different groups — however I do not know the timing, I’ve a contract right here, yet one more season. Let’s have a look at what occurs.”