Xavier Woods Defends ‘Ridiculous’ Christmas Themed WWE Matches

Xavier Woods is likely to be out with an Achilles damage, however he’s made loads of Christmas recollections within the ring. Certainly one of them he nonetheless regrets.

Throughout The New Day: Really feel The Energy, Xavier Woods took a second to handle any fellow professional wrestlers who may not look too extremely on Vacation themed gimmick matches. Woods implored them to like these Christmas matches as a result of it’s an opportunity to get themselves on digital camera.

These gimmick matches is likely to be frivolous, however they may also be an extremely memorable expertise for everybody concerned.

“Okay, so this is to any — I wanna talk for .2 seconds to any independent wrestlers that are listening to this who are trying to get their way into WWE. You hear so many horror stories like ‘Ah I finally made it to the main roster, I made it to WWE, I made it to where ever and now I’m not doing anything. They’ve got me doing these weird matches. I don’t like this!’ Yo, any match you can get is a time to get yourself on TV and to get into somebody’s mind to make them laugh, to make them cry, to make them feel any sort of emotion.” “So, when you see people doing these Christmas matches — these ridiculous matches and you’re thinking, ‘Oh man I wish they would use them better.’ Bro, we’re having the time of our life out there. From that Christmas show I know I watched that whole show. I don’t remember anything that happened on that show. The Thanksgiving show, I don’t remember anything else that happened, but I remember that match. So, just know stay on your hustle, stay on your grind, and if you get a match that’s not a twenty minute brawling wrestling match enjoy it because the more you enjoy it the more everyone else will enjoy it.”

The New Day have been spending the episode operating by means of Christmas recollections. They often hold a theme like once they listed off each proposed title WWE pitched them for his or her steady. With reference to these Christmas matches, they is likely to be enjoyable, however Scott Dawson nonetheless has the marks to show that these bumps nonetheless damage.

