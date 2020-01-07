News TV SHOWS

Xavier Woods Has Great Questions About Brock Lesnar In The WWE Royal Rumble Match

January 7, 2020
Brock Lesnar would be the #1 entry within the 2020 Males’s Royal Rumble match. This was an unprecedented announcement from Paul Heyman, however Xavier Woods has some questions.

Woods tweeted out through the Rey Mysterio & Andrade United States Title match. He commented that the competition was nice. Then he addressed Brock Lesnar within the Royal Rumble match.

Y’all I’m late to the present. First off all this match is dope. Second I simply heard them say Brock is within the rumble. He’s nonetheless champ proper? So if he wins then does he get a bye at mania? Replace ya mans pls

If Brock Lesnar wins, does he not must compete at WrestleMania? Additionally, might Lesnar problem The Fiend and turn into a double champion in WWE.

Becky Lynch left WrestleMania final 12 months as a champ champ. Possibly we’ll be calling him Brock Two Belts in just a few months.

— Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 7, 2020



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

