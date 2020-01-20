Xavier Woods On Mark Henry Invading Selfie With His Favorite Rapper

WWE Superstars get to satisfy some actually cool folks exterior of the professional wrestling enterprise. Xavier Woods has an incredible story concerning the time he received to satisfy his favourite rapper.

Xavier Woods is a big fan of Lil Dicky. He mentioned on The New Day: Really feel The Energy that he was a fan earlier than lots of people. Woods would watch his weekly movies and inform his mates to concentrate to him. Then he lastly received an opportunity to satisfy his favourite rapper. Sadly, Mark Henry was additionally a fan.

“We’re sitting right be hind him [at the ESPYs] I talk to him and say, ‘Hey man, would it be cool if I got a picture?’ — ‘Yeah, yeah, cool.’” “We’re about to take the picture and Mark Henry comes up: ‘HEY, HEY LIL DICKY! HEY HEY!” He’s getting out his cellphone — ‘HEY HEY LOOK I LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC!’ Then he reveals him his cellphone the place he purchased the album and he jumps within the image with me and it’s cool I like Mark, it’s nice, however can I get a second?”

Kofi Kingston mentioned “it was so obvious” that Woods needed to take a selfie with Lil Dicky by himself. Kingston and Large E had been even standing off to the aspect going; “This is his moment.” Then Mark Henry jumped into the photograph with out anybody even realizing he was round. “He materialized,” Kofi joked.

Kingston mentioned that it was hilarious as a result of the smile on Woods’ face in that image was “more of a grimace” whereas he considered all of the work it would take to Photoshop the World’s Strongest Man out of the photograph.

