Xavier Woods On Mark Henry Ruining Selfie With His Favorite Rapper

WWE Superstars get to satisfy some actually cool individuals exterior of the professional wrestling enterprise. Xavier Woods has a fantastic story concerning the time he acquired to satisfy his favourite rapper.

Xavier Woods is a big fan of Lil Dicky. He stated on The New Day: Really feel The Energy that he was a fan earlier than lots of people. Woods would watch his weekly movies and inform his buddies to concentrate to him. Then he lastly acquired an opportunity to satisfy his favourite rapper. Sadly, Mark Henry was additionally a fan.

“We’re sitting right be hind him [at the ESPYs] I talk to him and say, ‘Hey man, would it be cool if I got a picture?’ — ‘Yeah, yeah, cool.’” “We’re about to take the picture and Mark Henry comes up: ‘HEY, HEY LIL DICKY! HEY HEY!” He’s getting out his telephone — ‘HEY HEY LOOK I LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC!’ Then he reveals him his telephone the place he purchased the album and he jumps within the image with me and it’s cool I like Mark, it’s nice, however can I get a second?”

Kofi Kingston stated “it was so obvious” that Woods needed to take a selfie with Lil Dicky by himself. Kingston and Large E had been even standing off to the facet going; “This is his moment.” Then Mark Henry jumped into the photograph with out anybody even realizing he was round. “He materialized,” Kofi joked.

Kingston stated that it was hilarious as a result of the smile on Woods’ face in that image was “more of a grimace” whereas he thought of all of the work it would take to Photoshop the World’s Strongest Man out of the photograph.

