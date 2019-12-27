Xavier Woods Reveals Video Of Kofi Kingston Going Super Saiyan

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have a good time collectively. They share lots of the identical pursuits that that features Dragon Ball Z.

Woods is likely to be out of motion, however he’s nonetheless very energetic on social media and on The New Day: Really feel The Energy, their podcast. He just lately uploaded a video of Kofi Kingston at a fan conference that has to make anybody snigger.

There was a sales space set as much as digitally insert Tremendous Saiyan graphics round somebody as they reenacted the well-known Dragon Ball Z working theme. Kofi Kingston tried it out and he had a good time as properly. His voice hits an octave within the video that we’ve by no means heard from him both.

WWE’s Matt Camp tweeted out: “Sounds like Marv getting electrocuted in Home Alone 2.” Woods appeared to take pleasure in this statement so much.