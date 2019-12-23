Xavier Woods Reveals WWE Christmas Memory He Still Regrets

The New Day has been concerned in lots of festive moments all through their five-year run as a steady. One Christmas reminiscence nonetheless stands out in Xavier Woods’ thoughts and he additionally feels dangerous about it.

Throughout The New Day: Really feel The Energy, Woods defined how one Christmas themed match led to a extremely gross method. He ate some pancakes after which spit them up on his opponent. It was a gross second that also apparently performs in his thoughts.

“So to fast-forward to the Christmas matches. I think the most recent one that we had was against Rusev and Aiden English and I was the reindeer and I also still feel bad about this. I ate some pancakes and I hit my elbow drop on him and when I pinned him I baby-birded the pancakes on him. He was totally cool with it, but I’m still apologizing now.”

The New Day simply signed new five-year offers with WWE. So, they may probably make extra Christmas reminiscences as time goes on.

Sure, we tracked down the precise excessive decision picture of this incident. Please word the pancakes on the mat. Merry Christmas.

Should you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information