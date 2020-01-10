Xavier Woods Set To Host Awards Ceremony

Xavier Woods all factor geek. Video video games, anime, and Golden Women make up a majority of Woods’ leisure time. Now he’s internet hosting an awards ceremony devoted to certainly one of his passions.

Crunchyroll introduced right this moment that Xavier Woods will host their 2020 Anime Awards. In case you didn’t know, Crunchyroll is “the world’s most popular anime brand,” in response to the press launch they despatched out.

Within the launch, Woods is described as:

Xavier Woods Bio: A Georgia native with a real love for sports activities leisure, Xavier Woods adopted his coronary heart to WWE Superstardom. The purveyor of positivity could have received a number of WWE Tag Group Championships as one-third of The New Day, however he additionally welcomes all challengers within the gaming enviornment because the host of his personal YouTube gaming present, UpUpDownDown. Having earned each a grasp’s diploma and a PhD, Xavier Woods combines mind energy with star energy to be certainly one of WWE’s most versatile Superstars.

It is a nice alternative for Xavier Woods to mingle with people who find themselves chargeable for creating a few of his favourite exhibits. It can additionally hold him busy whereas he recovers from an Achilles tear that’s preserving him out of motion.

Crunchyroll’s 2020 Anime Awards present might be on February 15th, 2020, at 5:00 PM PST.