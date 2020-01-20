Xavier Woods Wants Dream Match Against The Elite

The New Day have battled many opponents within the 5 plus years they’ve been collectively. There are nonetheless dream rivals for The New Day and some of them aren’t even in WWE. That makes issues tough.

Throughout The New Day: Really feel The Energy, Xavier Woods introduced up one dream match of his that can in all probability by no means occur at this level. The New Day and The Elite haven’t went to battle within the ring, however it did occur within the online game world. That is one thing Woods would love to alter.

“Obviously as a group we haven’t gone up against the Undisputed Era, so I would love that, but one that is more of a fantasy and probably won’t happen — I hope it does at some point — would be going up against [deep breath] The Elite, specifically Kenny and The Bucks.” “So, essentially we had a taste of that. We had a Street Fighter competition at E3. We were bringing wrestling worlds together. We were having companies collide and showing them that everyone could just have a good time. Wrestling should just be wrestling for the sake of people’s entertainment because that’s what we’re doing. That’s what this is all about.” “It would entertain the absolute hell out of me to be able to wrestle those boys.”

The New Day simply inked new five-year offers with WWE. Since The Elite are all Government Vice Presidents of AEW it makes a potential match seemingly not possible to think about. You’ll be able to by no means say by no means in professional wrestling as a result of there would definitely be some huge cash available in that six-man tag crew match.

Should you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information