XFL Reveals New Referee Uniforms

The XFL is coming again in a matter of days. Groups and mascots have been selected and the groups are working collectively as they put together to battle on the gridiron. Let’s see how Vince McMahon’s second voyage into skilled soccer works out.

The brand new XFL will change many issues concerning the sport. They may even take a brand new spin on what referees put on on the sphere.

The XFL formally revealed their new referee uniforms as we speak on social media. As you possibly can see they left the referee stripes behind for the XFL relaunch.

It’s an fascinating selection, however the traces within the shirt nonetheless make the referee uniform noticeable on the sphere. To this point the response from followers regarding this new look have been blended.