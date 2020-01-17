Xiaomi makes huge POCO-related announcement: No, it’s not about Poco F2

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Residing 2020’ four new TVs, Mi Band four & extra













Xiaomi has managed to set new benchmarks for any aspiring smartphone model in India with its sturdy methods that returned fruitful outcomes. Not simply Xiaomi, however its sub-brand POCO additionally witnessed big success with only one smartphone in its portfolio. Now, the Chinese language smartphone big has taken a daring step to spin off POCO as an impartial model in India similar to it did with Redmi in January final yr.

POCO was began again in 2018 with a small workforce that was answerable for the launch of Poco F1. The smartphone was an immediate hit again within the day and continues to impress many even at the moment. However there’s way more pleasure round Poco F2, which for some cause has remained a thriller regardless of rumours, leaks and speculations.

POCO – an impartial model

Whereas the transfer appears plenty of like Redmi’s spin-off, the choice to make POCO as an impartial model is nothing prefer it. The Redmi model could be an impartial model, it nonetheless falls underneath Xiaomi’s umbrella. As for POCO, it should “operate on its own.” Additional particulars on the POCO spin-off weren’t shared, however we count on to be taught extra within the days to come back.

Poco by XiaomiTwitter/Jai Mani

“What started as a sub-brand in POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups, and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin off as an independent brand. Join me in wishing the POCO team the best!” Manu Jain, Xiaomi Vice President and Xiaomi India Managing Director, mentioned in an announcement.

Why is that this nice information for followers?

Poco F1KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

For nearly two years now, information about Poco F2 has excited followers however there hasn’t been any official replace. Poco’s international head Alvin Tse hinted there’ll extra from the model in 2020 and the spin-off may very well be just the start.

Poco F2 may very well be the primary product from the spun off model this yr. Just lately, a trademark software was leaked to indicate Poco F2 does certainly exist and what higher technique to begin the brand new journey of POCO than to construct on the prevailing hype.