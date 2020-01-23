News

Yago’s 20 not enough for Arvada West in loss to Dakota Ridge

January 24, 2020
The Dakota Ridge Eagles defeated the Arvada West Wildcats by a rating of 62-51 on Wednesday.

Arvada West was lead in scoring by Josh Yago who scored 20 factors, whereas additionally recording 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Cooper Prada had a strong evening, recording 9 factors, 4 rebounds and two assists.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Dakota Ridge internet hosting Lakewood and Arvada West taking up Pomona.

Dakota Ridge has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.

