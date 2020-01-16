Yamaguchi brings jokes, power arm to bid to make Jays’ rotation

Whereas scouting the world for pitching assist, the Blue Jays saved listening to about Shun Yamaguchi’s intensely aggressive nature.

The massive Japanese import illustrated that make-up throughout his introductory media convention on Wednesday by saying he goals to reside his dream of enjoying within the majors as a starter.

Yamaguchi, signed to a two-year, $6.Three-million US deal final month, was each a profitable nearer and a stable starter throughout his 14 seasons with Yokohama and Yomiuri in Japan, however has been a starter since partway by way of 2014 and desires to maintain taking the mound each 5 days.

“For spring training what I’m aiming for is to win a spot in the rotation as a starter,” Yamaguchi stated on Wednesday by way of translator Hideaki Sato, Toronto’s head of Pacific Rim operations.

The Blue Jays have been busy this winter in shoring up a rotation that featured a team-record 21 completely different starters in 2019. Hyun-Jin Ryu is the ace, fellow newcomers Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson ought to slot in behind him and veteran Matt Shoemaker is taken into account considerably of a lock too, if wholesome.

Meaning Yamaguchi in all probability might be battling for only one out there spot with the likes of Trent Thornton (who normal supervisor Ross Atkins stated Wednesday deserves a good shot of his personal after an honest season), Ryan Borucki (who ought to be wholesome after a misplaced marketing campaign), younger Anthony Kay and doubtlessly others. Later within the season, Nate Pearson might additionally arrive on the scene. Pearson was lately named the No. 2 right-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball.

Yamaguchi has made his intentions clear, however added he might be open to seeing the way it all performs out.

“I understand in a team situation, when the time comes, sometimes, we have to be flexible and (if) that happens, I’m ready for that too,” he stated.

“He’ll come in trying to win a rotation spot. Based on the performance in that small snapshot, the health of others, we’ll see where we are at the end of Spring Training,” Atkins stated. “The versatility, having been in the ‘pen before, is an added benefit (of the signing).”

Yamaguchi stated he remade himself as a starter when he misplaced his job because the nearer in Yokohama throughout a tough 2015 marketing campaign. He went 11-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 2016, 9-9 with a Three.69 ERA in 2018 after a truncated 2017 season and 16-Four with a 2.78 ERA in a career-high 181 innings pitched in 2019. Yamaguchi struck out 194 batters in these innings and walked solely 64.

He stated he intends to proceed being an influence pitcher.

“His experiences, his pedigree in the (Japanese league), really pointed to us feeling very good about this transition,” Atkins stated. “We’re extremely confident the overall talent will translate well into Major League Baseball.”

Yamaguchi flashed a transparent sense of humour at instances, drawing chuckles from these readily available proper off of the bat when he stated: “Hello, bonjour, Konnichiwa. Nice to meet you,” protecting all of his bases. He additionally quipped about his first impressions of town: “It’s cold weather here in Toronto, but the people are very warm and welcoming and I really like that.”

However the greatest zinger got here when he was requested why he selected baseball as an alternative of following within the footsteps of his father, Hisashi, who was a well known sumo wrestler.

“I started thinking about (being) in public showing my butt,” Yamaguchi stated. “So as I got older, that’s why I decided to pursue baseball.”

Yamaguchi has been assembly a number of teammates and plans to remain on the town for a number of extra days to work out. He additionally requested Atkins if he might take part within the coming Fan Fest and was met with an approving nod.

Atkins stated he’s extraordinarily happy general about how the busy low season has unfolded for the Blue Jays, however stated whereas extra assist in the bullpen might be the almost definitely pending additions, he didn’t rule out “something of significant impact” seemingly coming through a commerce.

That doesn’t imply a deal will occur for certain, simply that the Jays stay open for enterprise and are not afraid to be a bit daring.

THE YAMAGUCHI FILE

Born: Oita Japan

Age: 32 years previous (33 on July 11)

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 kilos

Notables

–4X NPB all-star

–Pitched a no-hitter on July 27, 2018

–Led Japan in wins and strikeouts and was named pitcher of the 12 months in 2019

–Was with Yokohama from 2006-2016

–Had 4 seasons with a minimum of 18 saves and as many as 34

–Was youngest participant in NPB historical past to achieve 100 saves

–Has an efficient forkball

–Was the primary participant in Yomiuri Giants historical past to be posted to play in Main League Baseball after main membership to first Central League pennant in 5 years.

–Signed two-year, $6.35-million contract with Toronto in a deal that features numerous reported incentives for innings pitched.