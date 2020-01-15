Yamaha urges customers to stop hiding inside their musical instrument cases

Instrument producer Yamaha has launched an announcement during which they’ve requested their clients to cease hiding inside their instrument circumstances.

A tweet from Yamaha Wind, the Japanese account that oversees the corporate’s wind devices, made the plea following on-line mimicry of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn had apparently hidden inside a musical gear case in an effort to flee Japan whereas awaiting trial for high-profile monetary crimes.

【お願い】 理由については触れませんが、大型の楽器ケースに人が入ることに関することをネタにしたツイートが多く散見されるようになってきました。 不幸な事故が起きてからでは遅いですので、皆さんの周りでは実際にそのようなことをしない、させないように皆さんで注意し合ってください。 — ヤマハ・ウインドストリーム (@Yamaha_Wind_jp) January 11, 2020

Translated from Japanese, the tweet reads: “We won’t mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases. A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it.”

Japanese Twitter customers had began a pattern of posting photographs of themselves hidden in instrument circumstances by way of a hashtag that interprets as ‘Playing Ghosn’.

カルロス・ゴーンごっこ pic.twitter.com/hBjrb9EeVB — つばき@札幌で僕と握手 (@r_tsubaki) January 9, 2020

ちび生徒ちゃんも楽器ケースに入って、ゴーンごっこしてた#楽器ケース #ゴーンごっこ #ゴーン pic.twitter.com/VvcgrVPe13 — SANAE [email protected]/12六本木バードランド (@HarpSanae) January 7, 2020

今流行りのゴーンごっこ。 これで見事に日本の検査をすり抜けたんだな。#ゴーンごっこ pic.twitter.com/ZZf0RdP9bj — ふじぴろ (@fujihiro67) January 13, 2020

Ghosn’s escape from Japan final month brought on worldwide headlines. The Brazilian-born businessman was arrested in November 2018 and has been charged with crimes together with underreporting his pay bundle, breach of belief and monetary misconduct.

Whereas awaiting trial final month, Ghosn managed to flee Japan for Lebanon, and is believed to have escaped detection at Japan’s Kansai worldwide airport by hiding inside a case for audio gear that was too huge for his or her X-Rays.

Having appeared in Lebanon on New 12 months’s Eve, Ghosn declined to substantiate the strategy of his escape, however stated: “I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution.”