Yard pirates help themselves to $3K worth of shingles, two Christmas trees during Wash Park heist

The common porch pirate has nothing on yard grinches who pilfered $three,000 value of shingles from a house within the Wash Park neighborhood earlier this month.

“We had all our replacement shingles in the front yard,” stated Linda Koenig.

Koenig and her husband had been changing the roof on their South Excessive Avenue house, which had been broken throughout a hailstorm final Might.

Usually, contractors place bundles of shingles on the roof itself earlier than starting a restore mission, however the Koenig’s roof is sort of steep, so their bundles had been positioned on the bottom in entrance of a two-story bay window.

They disappeared throughout an in a single day heist on December three.

