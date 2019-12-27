Yash shakes legs to Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil hit song, drives crowd crazy [Watch Video]

Rocking Star Yash, who had earlier claimed to be a fan of Vijay, acquired the chance to shake his legs for successful quantity from the Tamil actor’s blockbuster film Bigil. The KGF star, in what might be thought-about as a uncommon sight, thrilled the viewers at an awards occasion in Chennai lately by doing a number of steps from the Atlee Kumar-directorial.

Verithanam Dance with Bravo

The 33-year outdated danced for Verithanam quantity, which has garnered a document breaking views on YouTube (5 crore for lyrical video and four.25 crore for video music), at an awards occasion in Chennai. Sandy Grasp, choreographer and the runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil three, helped him with the strikes and the Rocking Star, visibly blissful, did a number of strikes earlier than they have been joined by cricketer Dwayne Bravo.

Earlier than he danced, Yash thanked the Tamil individuals for his or her assist to KGF: Chapter 1.”I can only thank the people for the kind of love you guys have showered on us which we didn’t expect at all. KGF was a dream,” he mentioned. The actor mentioned that it was tough to earn a lot of affection with one film and he’s grateful for it.

Yash and Thalapathy Vijay.PR Handout

No Boundaries for Cinema

The Rocky Bhai added that the cinema medium has the ability to interrupt all of the limitations and cultural variations and Yash indicated that politics mustn’t divide the individuals. He added that films should have no limitations and each movie ought to be handled like an Indian film.

Yash is anticipating Tamil movie business to contribute in an even bigger option to take the Indian cinema to the subsequent degree. “There is abundance of talent in Kollywood. Lots of people from here have inspired me. So, I am expecting a lot of people from Tamil to do big pan India movies,” he continued.

Speaking about KGF 2, Yash mentioned, “When we came to Chennai, I was nobody. In the Chapter 1, Rocky was crazy. He will be crazier in the Chapter 2. There will be lots of madness.”