Yashwant Sinha Begins 3,000-km Anti-CAA Yatra, Sharad Pawar Launches It

Sharad Pawar flagged off Yashwant Sinha’s “Gandhi Shanti Yatra” from Mumbai.

Mumbai:

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha launched a three,000-km march from Mumbai to New Delhi at present to push for the withdrawal of the Citizenship Modification Act and condemn “state-sponsored violence” throughout the nation. Nationalist Congress Social gathering chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the march from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai.

Referred to as the “Gandhi Shanti Yatra”, it can cross 5 states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana – earlier than culminating in New Delhi’s Rajghat on January 30, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

A number of organisations – together with these representing farmers – will take part within the march, Mr Sinha mentioned.

“We will not let the country be divided. We will go by constitution. We will not let anyone kill Gandhi,” Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP chief, mentioned on the flagging-off occasion.

“The government is using dictatorial policies. What happened in JNU is being opposed across the country. The government’s dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhi-ji’s way of non-violence,” a press release mentioned quoting Mr Pawar, after the march was launched.

The three functions of the march are to hunt the repeal of the amended Citizenship Act; demand a judicial probe into cases of “state-sponsored violence” such because the assault on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College; and draw a concrete assurance from the federal government in parliament that there won’t be a nationwide Nationwide Register of Residents, he had mentioned on Wednesday at a press meet.

He was accompanied by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, former MP Shatrughan Sinha and Vidarbha Congress chief Ashish Deshmukh for the media briefing.

Mr Sinha – a member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cupboard – stop the BJP final yr. He has not minced phrases in criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s authorities. In April 2018, the previous minister had declared that he was retiring from politics and deal with launching a nationwide marketing campaign to avoid wasting democracy.

“I am quitting the BJP because of the party’s condition… Democracy in India is in great danger,” he had instructed reporters then.