Year Ender 2019: From Abhinandan Varthaman to Kabir Singh, the top trending stories of the year

From Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s heroic deeds to Web sensation Ranu Mondal whose singing video in a railway station went viral, there have been many moments that caught folks’s consideration and have been trending on social media.
When you’ve got missed these tales, make a journey down the reminiscence lane with the next prime 10 trending tales of the yr.
- Pulwama assault – This yr began on a grim notice for Indians with over 40 Central Reserved Police Power (CRFP) troopers being killed within the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir on February 14. A suicide bomber, who was believed to be a member of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked a army convoy of the Indian Military. It was on February 26 when India retaliated and launched pre-dawn airstrikes in Balakot district of Pakistan to remove terror camps of JeM working from India’s nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan. In the meantime, IAF braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistani forces however later launched after loads of negotiations.
- Lok Sabha Elections – The 2019 Common Elections have been held from April to Could. The Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to energy for the second time period with a transparent majority. In the meantime, PM Modi’s “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” tweet celebrating the BJP’s huge victory within the Lok Sabha additionally turned the most-liked and retweeted tweet of 2019.
- Kabir Singh – Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh was one of the crucial controversial but essentially the most profitable movies of 2019. With this film, Shahid registered his profession’s huge hit and managed to win the viewers’s coronary heart. Kabir Singh, which turned out to be one in every of 2019’s largest blockbusters, additionally turned essentially the most Googled movie of 2019 beating Avengers: Endgame.
- ICC Cricket World Cup – Organised each 4 years, India reached the semi-finals of the ICC Males’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Nonetheless, the group misplaced within the semifinal in opposition to New Zealand within the World Cup.
- Avengers: Endgame – Avengers: Endgame is among the largest films to hit the theatres this yr. It looks like Avengers: Endgame generated huge pleasure in India and it was the fifth most-Googled time period of 2019 in India.
- Chandrayaan 2 – India’s lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2 introduced collectively an orbiter, lander and rover to discover the unexplored south pole of the Moon. The Vikram Lander efficiently separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. Minutes earlier than its scheduled soft-landing on the floor of the moon, communication with Vikram Lander was misplaced.
- Article 370 – Article 370 of the structure, that granted particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped in August this yr.
- Ayodhya Verdict – The decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi dispute over the two.77 acres of land has been given to Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas. Nonetheless, 5 acres to be allotted to Sunni Wakf Board inside Ayodhya to construct a mosque.
- Ranu Mondal – Web sensation Ranu Mondal made headlines throughout late August after her singing video in a railway station went viral, main her to instantaneous fame. Ranu Mondal made her recording debut with music director Himesh Reshammiya within the track, ‘Teri Meri’.
- Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) – The contentious Citizenship (Modification) Invoice, 2019, which was handed in each Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid fierce opposition, witnessed huge protests throughout the nation. The dying toll in protests in opposition to the CAA went as much as 21.
