Yeh Hai Chahatein 13th January Episode Upcoming Twists and Written Update: Shocking Facts About Today’s Episode Revealed!

An attention-grabbing week of drama is about to happen in Yeh Hai Chahatein. In right now’s episode Rudraksh stops Ahana from humiliating Preesha’s mom,He sends her again together with the mehndi designer after convincing Ahana. However, Rudraksh confronts his brother Rajeev displaying him the jewellery receipt that he had obtained from Yuvraaj and questioning him concerning the necklace,Rajeev will get agitated and tells Rudraksh that it’s a bit of bijou anybody can have it made and anybody can put on it. Rudraksh refuses to pay attention and retains on blaming Preesha, questioning what are the percentages of Preesha carrying the necklace for her mehndi operate on the identical day that Ahana had discovered the necklace to be lacking.

Rudraksh questions Rajeev as to why he’s stealing from his personal home and why is he giving them to Preesha, He asks his brother to disclose if he’s underneath any sort of strain and the way is Preesha blackmailing him? Rajeev refuses which ends up in Rudraksh questioning him concerning the textual content message he had acquired demanding 5 Cr and the necklace had gone lacking after that, He tells Rajeev that he had seen the message, listening to this Rajeev will get tensed, he then questions the coincidence of discovering each the cash and necklace with Preesha. In the mean time Rudraksh rants about Preesha saying “how shameless she is, she has stolen the necklace and without an ounce of fear is claiming to have been given them by his would-be husband, Yuvraaj Pillai.”

Rajeev turns into alert listening to this and thinks that Yuvraaj might be the one blackmailing him as he’s nonetheless was chafed about not receiving something from the Khuranas out of the court docket case, however he retains pondering as to how Yuvraaj is aware of about Mahima and his little one. Rajeev decides to seek out out what Yuvraaj is as much as and the way he has all the data that he has. However,Preesha’s household congratulate Yuvraaj on turning into the decide, Yuvraaj takes blessings from Preesha’s mother and father and thanks them. Preesha is thrilled for Yuvraaj as he’s going to turn into the youngest decide, she tells him that he deserves it after placing in all of the laborious work that he has executed.